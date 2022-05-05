Arunachal: Chowna Mein flags off Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in Changlang

NAMPONG- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday flagged off the Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in Changlang district in presence of Speaker Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly P D Sona & Advisor to Minister Tourism Laisam Simai.

The event is being organised by the Dept of Tourism as part of ‘Dekho Apna Desh, Dekho Apna Pradesh’ which aims to put on display the tourist attractions, destinations, & biodiversity of the State.

Mein extended his best wishes to the entire team who would be traversing 2000kms in 12-day road trip.

Mein said that he beliefs through the lenses of all the participants, the beauty of Arunachal will reach far and wide across the globe and in coming days, more of super cars will come to Arunachal to drive across the Trans-Arunachal Highway with the improved connectivity and quality road.

Mein stated Arunachal Pradesh will be the next most sought after tourist destination and added that the government has enhanced allocation under Chief Minister Paryatan Yojana (from Rs. 4 Crores in FY 2021-22 to Rs. 8 Crores in FY 2022-23) besides also promoting Homestays across the State for giving affordable stay & experience the local cultures.

He said the State has most diverse cultures having 26 major tribes & 100 sub-tribes with distinct culture, identity & dialect.

“Arunachal is also one of the bio-diversity hotspots with rich flora & fauna,” said Mein and added that it provides scope for research as well as nature’s tourism.

He announced that the famous Pilgrimage site, Parshuram Kund is being developed into a major tourist destination and 7 Lakes track in Dibang Valley District, Trekking Track in Glaw Lake, will be favourite tourist destination for the adventure lovers.

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Minister of Road, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari for giving special attention for infrastructure development in North Eastern Region especially in railway, road and air connectivity.

On the memorandum given by the villagers on reopening of Indo Myanmar market through Pangsau Pass and granting permission to domestic tourists to visit upto Indo Myanmar international border, Mein assured to take up the matter at the highest level.

Mein also announced to hold the next Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in a much bigger manner.

Speaker P D Sona, Advisor Tourism Laisam Simai, Secretary Tourism Sadhana Deori, 25 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier Swarn Singh also spoke on the occasion.