Arunachal: 4 Corps GOC calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The General Officer Commanding 4 Corps Lt. General Dinesh Singh Rana, AVSM, YSM, SM called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 6th May 2022. They discussed about national security, civil military relationships and recruitment of local youth in the Indian Army.

The Governor appreciated the alertness and élan of the troops of 4 Corps deployed on LAC in western Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed his confidence in the security preparedness of the 4 Corps troops complemented their resolve Army for maintaining the peace and tranquility on LAC.

The Governor suggested to the GOC, 4 Corps for directing his formations and units to conduct pre-recruitment camps for the local youths. He advised for more awareness and motivational camps for the recruitment of local youth in different parts of the State, while reiterating that State’s home grown soldiers will be the best defenders of the safety and security of the State and the nation.

The Governor emphasized on good civil military relationships for strengthening the border areas. He stressed on goodwill civic actions by the armed forces in the remote rural and far-flung areas.

The GOC assured of his best cooperation to continue the existing excellent civil military relationship in Arunachal Pradesh.