Arunachal:  Minister, MLA visit  under construction steel arch bridge over Pare River here

SOPO- The RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam along with Doimukh local MLA Tana Hali Tara visited the under construction steel arch bridge over Pare River here in Papum Pare district on Monday to take stock of present ground reality of the bridge which would connect Sopo villagr on Doimukh-Hoj road with Lekhi on Doimukh-Kimin road in Doimukh circle

The visit took place just days after MLA Hali raised concern over the lack of progress of the bridge in the recently concluded assembly session and Minister assured to visit and inspect the work progress.

Minister Ngandam took a review of the progress of work wherein DC Papum Pare Pige Ligu, SP Dr.Neelam Nega, RWD executive engineer Techi Jobae and representative of contractor Tama Fabrication attended.

Later talking to the press, the Minister said major issues which were creating obstacles in the way of construction of bridge have been resolved. “The local MLA and EE RWD will together construct an approach road within a week so that bridge work can start.

The contractor will start launching the super structure by next week. The launching work should be completed by March last,” said Minister Ngandam.

He also said permanent cement concrete (CC) roads have to be constructed on both the sides of approach of the bridge.

“We will appeal to the government for approach road funds in the future. I along with local MLA Hali will brief CM and DCM about the progress of work,” he added.

Further he also informed that the state government has released full amount of the state matching share.

“Total cost of the bridge is Rs 789.09 lakhs. The NEEPCO’s share is Rs 473.09 lakhs and so far they have only released Rs 142.00 lakhs. They are yet to release a balance of Rs 331.09 lakhs. The state share of Rs 316.00 lakhs has been released,” added minister Ngandam.

Local MLA Tana Hali Tara expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the visit by the RWD Minister. “I trust the commitment made by my government. Connectivity is my agenda and I will continue to make an effort to improve connectivity in my constituency,” said Hali.

It is to mention that most of bridge materials has already arrived and stocked at the site while the abutment on both back is also completed.