ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tsering Lhamu files nomination for Lungla Bye-election

The candidate with her two proposers and advocate came to returning officers office this morning and filed her nomination.

Last Updated: February 2, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tsering Lhamu files nomination for Lungla Bye-election

TAWANG-   As per notifications issued by Election Commission of India for bye-election to 1-Lungla ST assembly constituency under Tawang district, Tsering Lhamu wife of late Jambey Tashi former MLA of Lungla, today filed her nomination as BJP candidate.

The candidate with her two proposers and advocate came to returning officers office this morning and filed her nomination.

Also Read-  All Party meeting ahead of Lungla Bye-Election held in Tawang

Last date of nomination is 7th February 2023 while scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 8th February 2023 and last date of withdrawal of nomination has been notified by Election Commission of India on 10th of February 2023.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, a meeting cum briefing to the appointed sector officers by Returning Officer for 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency RD Thungon, Dy. DEO Rinchin Leta, and Master Trainer Tashi Dhondup was held today in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

Tags
Last Updated: February 2, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Khandu lays foundation stone of Kra-Daadi dist secretariat at Palin

Arunachal: Pema Khandu lays foundation stone of Kra-Daadi dist secretariat at Palin

Arunachal: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara inaugurates several projects

Arunachal: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara inaugurates several projects

Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign in Namsai

Arunachal: All Party meeting ahead of Lumla Bye-Election held in Tawang

Arunachal: All Party meeting ahead of Lungla Bye-Election held in Tawang

Arunachal: AMCSU conducts free health camps cum drug awareness programme at Mer, Gadum-II and Ralling village

Arunachal: AMCSU conducts free health camps cum drug awareness programme at Mer, Gadum-II and Ralling village

Arunachal: Pema Khandu asks BJP workers not to allow 'money culture' during elections

Arunachal: Pema Khandu asks BJP workers not to allow ‘money culture’ during elections

This is Arunachal- not Kashmir, or Switzerland

This is Arunachal- not Kashmir, or Switzerland

Arunachal: Denhang Bosai felicitated by Tirap Dist Admin

Arunachal: Denhang Bosai felicitated by Tirap Dist Admin

Arunachal: Mandarin ducks found nestling at Ziro again

Arunachal: Mandarin ducks found nestling at Ziro again

Arunachal Pradesh celebrates 74th Republic Day

Arunachal Pradesh celebrates 74th Republic Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button