Itanagar: 2nd massive landslide in Capital complex claims 4 lives

Itanagar- After the massive landslide early this morning at Tigdo in Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district another massive landslide reported from capital complex at Modirijo between Itanagar-Naharlagun adjacent to NH-415 which claim 4 lives, 3 body have already retrieved from the debris while search operation continue till late evening for the 4th one.

Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom inform that the information of the unfortunate incident was received from one local resident Kipa Mangal that a massive landslide have buried a house at Modirijo and several person are also buried while one person have been evacuated to RK Mission Hospital who has received injuries. He said.

On receipt of information the police personnel’s from Itanagar police station led OC Inspector Phasang Simi and other officers reached the spot, the team of personnels and officers from Fire & Emergency services from both Itanagar and Naharlagun fire station was called, the SDRF was also called and all unitedly joined together in rescue operation.

It was found that the place was at a tough location and whole the house was buried in the massive landslide and there was no scope for reaching by vehicle so JCB was also called and pressed into services. The supports of locals are to be appreciated and three body was retrieved from the debris, Later additional JCB was also engaged and with continuous search operation till late evening until darkness the for last body was not found.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Itanagar police station and investigation has been launched. However a FIR has also been received by the local committee of Modirijo which will also investigated under the said case. Sikom said.

We have retrieved the body of Kamdak Kagung, (25) w/o Kamdak Tado, Kamdak Karna (M-9), Kamdak Jita (F-7) while search for Lokam Minu (F-19) D/O Lokam Tami will continue tomorrow morning, we will put our effort to retrieved the body soon. The owner of house Kamdak Tado was away from the house during the incident. SDPO Sikom added.

All legal formalities are being done and the three body are being handed over to the relative for conducting last rite.

Meanwhile the local resident Kipa Mangal inform the press that it was around 11 AM he got the information and accordingly he inform the local and one injured person was immediately evacuated to RK Mission while one person one person escaped unhurt and rest four person have been buried in the debris of which three has been retrieved by the police with the help of other and locals residents.

The massive landslide triggered by heavy downpour. The loose soil on the roadside dumped at a private plot on the side of under construction NH-415 fall in a SPT house below the hill was buried.

The rescue operation was carried out by capital police led SDPO Kamdam Sikom, Dy DP Tab Techi, SDRF team led by SI Tokmin Megu, Fire and Emergency services personnel from and Naharlagun Fire station led by SO Keji Tayum SO Takhe Hormin, SFO Likha Tem, SO Tayar Tare,

SP (F& ES) Romal Banyia also visited the spot and supervise the recue operation.

Executive Magistrate Neelam Teji, former MLA Pani Taram and large numbers people also supported and cooperated the rescue operation which continue for more than six hours.

Two more houses of the nearby have been damaged, the house of Radap Techi and Phasang Afa were partially damaged in the said landslide

Retrieved :

1. Lt Kamduk Kagung 30 years , W/o Shri Kamdak Tado

2. Lt.Kamdak Karna 9 year , D/o Shri Kamdak Maya

3. Lt Kamdak Jita 8 years , D/o Shri Kamdak Maya

4. Lokam Minu 20 years , D/o Lokam Tami (searching )

Injured : Miss Lokam Gandhi 15 years , D/o Lokam Tami

Saved : Lokam Rona 8 years , S/o Lokam chamgamg