Karnataka: India detects two HMPV cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU- India has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement on Monday.

The Karnataka Health Department has confirmed that two infants were diagnosed with HMPV at Bengaluru Baptist Hospital. The 8-month-old boy was admitted with symptoms including fever and breathlessness, while the 3-month-old girl was diagnosed shortly afterward and has since been discharged. Health officials stated that both infants and their families have no recent travel history, suggesting local transmission of the virus.Both patients and their families have no history of international travel.

The health ministry stated that both these cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday had said that the state was closely monitoring the recent reports of an outbreak of HMPV in China. Similarly, the Karnataka health department is also expected to issue an advisory on precautionary measures by Monday afternoon.

Expert Advice: Do’s and Don’ts for Preventing HMPV Infection

To help mitigate the spread of HMPV, health experts recommend the following precautions:

Do’s:

Practice Good Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser when soap is unavailable.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser when soap is unavailable. Wear Masks: Use masks in crowded places or during outbreaks to reduce exposure to respiratory droplets.

Use masks in crowded places or during outbreaks to reduce exposure to respiratory droplets. Disinfect Surfaces: Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, phones, and countertops.

Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, phones, and countertops. Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with trusted health sources regarding HMPV developments and guidelines.

Keep up-to-date with trusted health sources regarding HMPV developments and guidelines. Isolate When Sick: If you exhibit any symptoms such as cough or fever, stay home to prevent spreading the virus.

Don’ts: