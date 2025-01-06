ADVERTISMENT
National

Chhattisgarh: Naxals blow up Police Vehicle in Bijapur, 8 DRG jawans, 1 driver dead

The blast reportedly took place on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district, when the nine were returning from an operation .

Last Updated: January 6, 2025
1 minute read
Chhattisgarh: Naxals blow up Police Vehicle in Bijapur, 8 DRG jawans, 1 driver dead

BASTAR-  Eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one driver lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals using an IED in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Monday. The blast reportedly took place on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district, when the nine were returning from an operation .

The jawans of DRG Dantewada, were returning in a Scorpio after a joint operation, the IG said. The joint operation was of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur, IG Bastar added.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The incident comes on a day the death toll of Naxals in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region rose to five, with the recovery of one body in the operation that began on Saturday.

Also Read-  India detects two HMPV cases in Bengaluru

The gunfight broke out on Saturday evening at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

Four Naxalites were found dead initially on Sunday, while one more body was recovered later, the official added.

With this, the number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle with the security personnel rose to five, including two women, the official said.

VIRAL VIDEO: Tourists Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh

District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight.

Search operation was underway in the area on Monday morning, the official said.

Personnel belonging to the DRG from four districts – Narayanpur, Bastar, Kondagaon and Dantewada – and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation that was launched on Friday, he said.

On January 3, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Gariaband district which falls in Raipur division.

Last year, 219 Naxalites were gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in the state, according to police.

Tags
Last Updated: January 6, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

New Delhi: Pema Khandu visits Arunachal Pradesh Pavilion in India International Trade Fair

New Delhi: Pema Khandu visits Arunachal Pradesh Pavilion in India International Trade Fair

Tamil Nadu: Man Stabs Duty Doctor in KCMSH hospital, arrested

Tamil Nadu: Man Stabs Duty Doctor in KCMSH hospital, arrested

Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein attended the Power Ministers' Conference at Delhi

Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein attended the Power Ministers’ Conference at Delhi

Bihar: Railway worker crushed to death during shunting at Barauni Junction

Bihar: Railway worker crushed to death during shunting at Barauni Junction

Arunachal Pradesh Governor along with the Governor of West Bengal unveil silver memento, dedicated to all those who fought in Kargil War

Arunachal Pradesh Governor along with the Governor of West Bengal unveil silver memento, dedicated to all those who fought in Kargil War

Arunachal Governor meets West Bengal Governor

Arunachal Governor meets West Bengal Governor

Uttarakhand: 36 Killed As Bus Falls In Gorge in Almora

Uttarakhand: 36 Killed As Bus Falls In Gorge in Almora

Kerala Temple Fire: 150 people were injured, including eight seriously

Kerala Temple Fire: 150 people were injured, including eight seriously

Arunachal: Ziro journalists on media exposure tour to NCR, New Delhi

Arunachal: Ziro journalists on media exposure tour to NCR, New Delhi

32 Indian flights receive bomb threats in a single day

32 Indian flights receive bomb threats in a single day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button