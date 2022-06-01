South-west monsoon is expected to make its onset over Northeast India

GUWAHATI- Northeast India is all set to witness a really week ahead starting today. South-west monsoon is just around the corner and is expected to make its onset over Northeast India any time now.

Usually when monsoon is all set to make an appearance, rainfall activity gets heavy over Northeast India just as a precursor to the monsoon that is supposed to set in.

For the next few days, expect rains to be heavy due to the strong south-westerly winds that have been blowing from the Bay of Bengal.

Rains will be heavy to the extent of increasing the levels of water bodies, which may further cause some flooding over Northeast India.

Earlier also, Assam has seen flooding conditions wherein 31 districts were affected. This time also, Lower Assam and Meghalaya region will be affected as compared to other parts of the region.

States of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh will also see some heavy rains during the next one week.