Arunachal: Tawang becomes fourth district to operationalize Single Window Clearance System

TAWANG- Tawang becomes the fourth district to operationalize Single Window Clearance System in Arunachal Pradesh by issuing four New Trade Licenses on June 01, 2022 through the Single Window Clearance/ Ease of Doing Business Portal of the state.

Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) is an index based ranking system developed by the World Bank Group where countries are ranked based on how conducive the regulatory environment is for investment and business.

The Investment division under the Dept. of Planning & Investment has On-boarded 61 services on EoDB Portal till date.

A Team from Planning & Investment Dept. conducted Hands-on training for Tawang District Administration to operationalize Single Window Clearance System. Tabe Haidar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Single Window Clearance Authority (SWCA) appreciated the Deputy Commissioner and the officers and officials of Trade and Commerce Branch of Tawang District Administration for implementing Ease of Doing Business through the Single Window Clearance System in their district and also appraised the efforts taken by the technical team of EoDB for successfully issuing the licenses online.

He also appealed other districts to implement Ease of Doing Business in every circle headquarter by operationalizing Single Window Clearance System under Ease of Doing Business. He also thanked the Commissioner and Secretary (Planning & Investment) for their consistent guidance.

In a small event held at DCs Conference Hall, Kesang Ngurup Damo, DC Tawang with Padmashree Awardee Lama Thupten Phuntsok handed over Fresh Trade Licenses to 4 applicants. He also urged the citizens of District to avail the services under Ease of Doing Business to ensure seamless and transparent delivery of services.