Arunachal: Army distributes wheel chairs, hearing aids in Lhou Village in Tawang

TAWANG- Indian Army distributed 10 wheel chairs and 21 hearing aids among the differently abled i n a medical camp organised at Lhou Village in Tawang.

As part of ongoing celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Indian Army’s Blazing Sword Division organised a Mega Medical Camp at Lhou Village in Tawang district. The camp was organised with the aim of reaching out to maximum population and provide easy access to essential medical facilities to the local community in the remote regions of Tawang District in Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative was made possible through the joint efforts of Indian Army & District Administration, Tawang District. Commander Fighting Forty Brigade & Deputy Commissioner, Tawang presided over the proceedings.

As part of the conducting faculty, doctors & specialists from various medical branches to include General Medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dental, & Gynecologic provided necessary medical assistance. During the conduct of the camp, more than 400 civilians including 70 children and 43 elderly patients were treated.

As a goodwill gesture, free medicines were provided during the camp & 10 wheel chairs and 21 hearing aids were also distributed among the differently abled. To enhance self sustainment among the locals, basic life support (CPR) drills, First Aid drills were also taught with the help of video tutorials and live demonstrations. Further, a blood donation camp was also organised wherein 15 Army personals donated blood.

The initiative received positive response from the local populace and the village Headmen wholeheartedly appreciated the benevolent efforts made by the Indian Army in organising the medical camp.