Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi to visit Shimla on 31 May; interact with beneficiaries of program of 9 ministries

ITANAGAR- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on 31 May to participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’.

The programme marks the completion of eight years of Modi government and is being organized across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The Sammelan conceptualizes elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. and will also interact with some of the beneficiaries spread across the country through videoconferencing.

The Sammelan is one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interaction spanning all districts, wherein Hon’ble Prime Minster will interact with beneficiaries about the impact that the wide-ranging schemes/programmes covering housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (both Grameen & Urban), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman, Nidhi Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, POSHAN Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matru VandanaYojana, Swachh Bharat Mission ( bothGrameen&Urban, )JalJeevan MissionPradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana .

The State Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Minister RD, State Chief Secretary, Commissioners, Secretaries, HODs, Mayor along with their Corporators are attending the function at DK Convention Centre.

All Districts are set to participate this event will be linked with the National event a when Prime Minister will be live from Shimla interacting with the beneficiaries with the country.

It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living of citizens but will also enlighten the Government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind in the nation’s march to progress.