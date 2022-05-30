National

Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi to visit Shimla on 31 May; interact with beneficiaries of program of 9 ministries

Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

May 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi to visit Shimla on 31 May; interact with beneficiaries of program of 9 ministries

ITANAGAR- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on 31 May to participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’.

The programme marks the completion of eight years of Modi government and is being organized across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The Sammelan conceptualizes elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. and will also interact with some of the beneficiaries spread across the country through videoconferencing.

The Sammelan is one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interaction spanning all districts, wherein Hon’ble Prime Minster will interact with beneficiaries about the impact that the wide-ranging schemes/programmes covering housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (both Grameen & Urban), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman, Nidhi Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, POSHAN Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matru VandanaYojana, Swachh Bharat Mission ( bothGrameen&Urban, )JalJeevan MissionPradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana .

Related Articles

The State Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Minister RD, State Chief Secretary, Commissioners, Secretaries, HODs, Mayor along with their Corporators are attending the function at DK Convention Centre.

All Districts are set to participate this event will be linked with the National event a when Prime Minister will be live from Shimla interacting with the beneficiaries with the country.

It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living of citizens but will also enlighten the Government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind in the nation’s march to progress.

Tags
May 30, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Building Collapses In South Delhi, 5 Feared Trapped

Building Collapses In South Delhi, 5 Feared Trapped

April 25, 2022
National Public Relations Day celebrated at Hyderabad

National Public Relations Day celebrated at Hyderabad

April 23, 2022
India Witnesses slight increase in Covid-19 cases

India Witnesses slight increase in Covid-19 cases

April 17, 2022
Azaan Vs Hanuman Chalisa issue reaches several cities of India

Azaan Vs Hanuman Chalisa issue reaches several cities

April 17, 2022
Karnataka: After hijab, Halal and Azaan, now ‘CAB Controversy’

Karnataka: After hijab, Halal and Azan, now ‘CAB Controversy’

April 9, 2022
India Witnesses slight increase in Covid-19 cases

India: First Case Of Coronavirus Variant XE Reported From Mumbai

April 6, 2022
Six times more funds for improving infrastructure along China border in Arunachal: Centre Govt

Six times more funds for improving infrastructure along China border in Arunachal: Centre Govt

April 5, 2022
Arunachal Governor addresses the Madras Regiment Battalion Commanders’ Conference

Arunachal Governor addresses the Madras Regiment Battalion Commanders’ Conference

April 5, 2022
Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

Arunachal Governor attends the launch of a documentary on Lt. Col. Ajit Bhandarkar, SC (Posthumous)

April 2, 2022
MP CNB team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

MP CBN team destroyed illegal opium crops worth of 1.62 Bln in Arunachal Pradesh

March 31, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button