Arunachal: Cabinet approves MACP to Govt. School Teachers and Regularization of erstwhile Rashtriya Madhaymik Shiksha TGTs.

ITANAGAR- The State Cabinet held on May 30, 2022 chaired by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu has approved the proposal regarding Implementation of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) to Govt. School Teachers and Regularization of erstwhile Rashtriya Madhaymik Shiksha TGTs under Directorate of Secondary Education.

MACP will be implemented to all schoolteachers as par with other State Govt. employees, by switching over from existing scheme of time bound promotion scheme to MACP scheme. This will give them the advantage of three promotions available under MACP instead of two promotions only under Time Bound Promotion Scheme.

The cabinet also approved for Regularization of contractual TGTs recruited under erstwhile RMSA under Directorate of Secondary Education against promotional vacant posts of regular TGTs by conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) through a transparent merit cum seniority basis in a phased manner.

These two historic decisions of the government are for the benefit of teaching community at large. In the year of education, to boost the morale of the teachers & in recognition of the services provided by them, the Government has undertaken these decisions.

It would improve the service conditions of the teachers and motivate them to work harder to improve the quality of teaching in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.