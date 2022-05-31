Arunachal

Arunachal: Tenzin Chonzom of Tawang clears UPSC civil services exam

Of total 685 selected candidates, Tenzin has ranked 584. However, 7 others from Arunachal had cracked the UPSC finals.

May 31, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Tenzin Chonzom of Tawang clears UPSC civil services exam

ITANAGAR-  Tenzin Chonzom of  Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination.

Tenzin Chonzom cracked the prestigious exam by securing the 584th rank. She is the daughter of the state’s Hydropower Department secretary Sang Phuntsok.

Congratulating her, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Chonzom has made the state proud.

“So heartening that daughter of Arunachal Ms Tenzin Chonzom of Tawang district has cleared Civil Services Examinations 2021. Daughter of Secretary, Hydropower, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Tenzin has made us so very proud,” Khandu tweeted.

Related Articles

Seven aspirants from the state had qualified in the prelims, and only Chonzom could clear the mains.

The results of the examination were announced on Monday with 685 candidates declared successful.

“May you all have an illustrious career and serve the nation with the best of your abilities. Those who could not qualify should not get disheartened. Look ahead & do well for sky is the limit,” the chief minister said in another tweet.

Of total 685 selected candidates, Tenzin has ranked 584. However, 7 others from Arunachal had cracked the UPSC finals. They are Zing Messar, Mukbang Pertin, Imar Ete, Ejoy Ketok, Bullo Manku, Durin Dai & Sange Tenzin.

Four females who have topped the selected list are: Shruti Sharma of Uttar Pradesh (1st) followed by Ankita Agarwal (2nd), Gamini Singla (3rd) and Aishwariya Verma(4th).

Tags
May 31, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: DEWS and adjoining areas possibly has the largest population of Bengal Floricans in India: BNHS

Arunachal: DEWS and adjoining areas possibly has the largest population of Bengal Floricans in India: BNHS

May 26, 2022
Arunachal: International Conference on the ‘Teachings of Buddha and Their Current Relevance’

Arunachal: International Conference on the ‘Teachings of Buddha and Their Current Relevance’

May 26, 2022
Arunachal: DLMC review meeting held at Tawang

Arunachal: DLMC review meeting held at Tawang

May 26, 2022
Arunachal: Training cum input distribution programme at Pagi in Leparada

Arunachal: Training cum input distribution programme at Pagi in Leparada

May 26, 2022
Arunachal Guv, CM and others condole death of former CS Takap Ringu

Arunachal Guv, CM and others condole death of former CS Takap Ringu

May 25, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh has huge domestic and international potential for trade: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh has huge domestic and international potential for trade: Pema Khandu

May 24, 2022
Arunachal: Ninong Ering bats for a drug free Pasighat West constituency

Arunachal: Ninong Ering bats for drug free Pasighat West constituency

May 24, 2022
Rural Tourism Exchange Program between Sikkim-Arunachal concludes

Rural Tourism Exchange Program between Sikkim-Arunachal concludes

May 23, 2022
Arunachal: Blood donor ‘Aini Taloh’ receives H.D. Shourie Memorial Award 2022

Arunachal: Blood donor ‘Aini Taloh’ receives H.D. Shourie Memorial Award 2022

May 23, 2022
Amit Shah has said that the Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected to the rest of the country via the railways soon.

Arunachal: Parshuram Kund to get railway connectivity soon- Amit Shah

May 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button