Arunachal: Tenzin Chonzom of Tawang clears UPSC civil services exam

ITANAGAR- Tenzin Chonzom of Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination.

Tenzin Chonzom cracked the prestigious exam by securing the 584th rank. She is the daughter of the state’s Hydropower Department secretary Sang Phuntsok.

Congratulating her, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Chonzom has made the state proud.

“So heartening that daughter of Arunachal Ms Tenzin Chonzom of Tawang district has cleared Civil Services Examinations 2021. Daughter of Secretary, Hydropower, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Tenzin has made us so very proud,” Khandu tweeted.

Seven aspirants from the state had qualified in the prelims, and only Chonzom could clear the mains.

The results of the examination were announced on Monday with 685 candidates declared successful.

“May you all have an illustrious career and serve the nation with the best of your abilities. Those who could not qualify should not get disheartened. Look ahead & do well for sky is the limit,” the chief minister said in another tweet.

Of total 685 selected candidates, Tenzin has ranked 584. However, 7 others from Arunachal had cracked the UPSC finals. They are Zing Messar, Mukbang Pertin, Imar Ete, Ejoy Ketok, Bullo Manku, Durin Dai & Sange Tenzin.

Four females who have topped the selected list are: Shruti Sharma of Uttar Pradesh (1st) followed by Ankita Agarwal (2nd), Gamini Singla (3rd) and Aishwariya Verma(4th).