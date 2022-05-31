Garib Kalyan Sammelan: PM Modi Interacts with beneficiaries

ITANAGAR: Thousand thronged Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall to witness the much awaited virtual Interaction Programme “ Garib Kalyan Sammelan” addressed by PM Modi From Shimla.

The programme marks the completion of eight years of Modi government and is being organized across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The Sammelan conceptualizes elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

In Itanagar the programme was participated keenly by the State Chief Minister Pema Khnadu, Minister Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Ministers, MLAs, State Chief Secretary, Commissioners, Secretaries, HODs, Mayor along with their Corporators, clan based societies, women wings and beneficiaries from the state Capital and districts.

In Bomdila DC Karma Leki, ADC (HQ) Sang Khandu, Admin officers, HODs, ZPMs, PRI leaders and beneficiaries of various schemes attended the sammelan. In total, more than Three Hundred participants witnessed the programme. The success stories were also screened during the event.

In Longding ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ was held at Tingpong Wangham Badminton Hall. About 400 beneficiaries attended the programme. Tanpho Wangnaw MLA Longding-Pumao; Gabriel D Wangsu MLA Kanubari, Lohpong Wangham ZPC, Bani Lego DC Longding , ZPMs, heads of departments and PRI members attended the event.

In West Siang district Penga Tato, Deputy Commissioner West Siang district along with the beneficiaries of various central government sponsored schemes and HoDs were attended the Live Sammelan which was telecast from Himachal Pradesh. During the day, selfies, success stories and video clips of beneficiaries were taken.

In Changlang, the event was graced by MLA, Phosum Khimhun and MLA Laisam Simai. Incharge DC Changlang, Arjun Mohan, Administrative Officers, HoOs, beneficiaries of 13 Govt schemes, Rations cards, LPG gas cards along with stove & cylinders etc were distributed to the beneficiaries by the MLAs during the programme. Taking the opportunity, Medical department led by DMO, Dr. Koblem Mossang, conducted free blood glucose test, Bp, weight and height measurement during the programme. The programme has been very successful and ended with lunch at circuit House.

In Anjaw Garib Kalyann Sammelan was held at DC’s conference hall with participation of around 205 officials and 108 beneficiaries from various schemes. DC, Talo Jerang, ZPC Sohai Ama, ZPMs, PRI members, HODs attended the event.

In Kra-Daadi Gareeb Kalyan Sammelan was attended by more than 100 beneficiaries. Head of offices, Gram Panchayat Members and general Public. The programme was held at Convention hall near General Ground, Palin with the keynote speech from the Deputy Commisioner Higio Tala and the briefing on various on various schemes was made by respective District Head of Offices.

In Ziro Tage Taki, Minister, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Veterinary and Dairy Development along with HoDs , PRI members, beneficiaries, participants of State level Kisan Mela attended the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, Hapoli.

In Papumpare More than 120 beneficiaries from Yupia, Doimukh, Kimin, Mengio, Sagalee, Balijan including Naharlagun attended the virtual interaction Programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Shimla. The Programme was supervised by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hq) Yupia Tabang Bodung and T.M. Tara DACO-Cum- Nodal Officer Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Papum Pare District. HoDs of scheme implementing departments, representatives from banks, and staffs also attended the programme.

In East Siang District the program was held at DC’s conference hall, Pasighat. Attended by MLAs Kaling Moyong, Kento Rina, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kr. Jha, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, HODs, bank managers, beneficiaries availed benefits under various schemes PRI leaders, representative of market association and various NGOs and SHGs also attended.

In Lower Dibang Valley ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ was held at VKV auditorium, Roing where more than 350 beneficiaries attended the programme. ZPC Obang Ngupok, DC Soumya Saurabh, heads of departments and PRI members attended the event.

In Upper Subansiri- Nyato Marde ZPC and Mika Nyori DC invited as chief guest and guest of honour, more than 300 beneficiaries from various flagship schemes where invited and registered to day,s Garif Kaliyan samelan, held at singik Hall Daporijo upper subansiri.

In Tirap District ZPC Chathong Lowang graced the occasion as a Chief Guest in presence of Tirap DC Taro Mize. The beneficiaries of the schemes have appreciated PM Narendra Modi i for implementing schemes under Central & State Flagship Program.