Arunachal: World No Tobacco Day observed in Palin

May 31, 2022
PALIN-   The District Tobacco Control Cell, Kra Daadi District Palin has celebrated , “World No Tobacco Day” on 31st of May 2022, with the theme of this Year, ” Tobacco: Threat to Our Environment” and raising awareness among the public on impact of tobacco uses on health and environment .

It impacts the environment of growing and consuming tobacco which adds a huge burden and contributes to the degradation of our planet on the fragile ecosystem.

During the day long observation of World No Tobacco Day the DTCC team Kra Daadi district has done some activities such as miking and postering at Palin town and sharing through whatsapp in the District in order to acknowledge the ill effects of cigarette Smoking and other Tobacco products, moreover while miking the DTCC team has strongly expressed how tobacco pollutes the planet and damages the health of all people and also briefed about Cotpa Act 2003.

May 31, 2022
