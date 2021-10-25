Arunachal

Arunachal: ICAR Basar organizes farmers field day programme for farmers

October 25, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: ICAR Basar organizes farmers field day programme for farmers
ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT/BASAR- A farmer’s field day programme was organised by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar to showcase and demonstrate the varietal performance of various varieties of Job’s tears, sesame and king chilli at Basar, Leparada district today.

The importance of field day was highlighted by the Joint Director followed by a field visit with farmer-scientists interaction. While M. L.Touthang, Scientist (Plant Breeding) demonstrated and explained the quality seed production techniques in rice. The performance of rice variety RC-Maniphou-7 under Institute seed Project and 50 varieties of Job’s tears which are of highly medicinal value under AICRN on Potential crops were also shown to the farmers. Participatory varietal selection on Job’s tears varieties based on field performance was also done by the farmers.

While Badapmain Makdoh, Scientist (Agronomy) demonstrated the farmers about the various sesame varieties from Indian Institute of Oilseed Research, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Scientist (Plant Pathology) techniques of nursery bed preparation and plant protection measures on King chilli and tomato under rain shelter condition.

The farmers were delighted over getting such an exposure visit arranged by the ICAR Basar and they requested the authorities of the centre to organize a field day programme for farmers from time to time in future also.

Tags
October 25, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh: Bofors Gun Deployed Along LAC in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh: Bofors Gun Deployed Along LAC in Tawang

October 21, 2021
Arunachal is a goldmine for adventure tourism: Anshu Jamsenpa

Arunachal is a goldmine for adventure tourism: Anshu Jamsenpa

October 20, 2021
Itanagar: SCERT signs MoU with Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

Itanagar: SCERT signs MoU with Azim Premji University, Bengaluru

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Diyun, inaugurates several projects

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Diyun, inaugurates several projects

October 19, 2021
Chinese PLA increases exercises along LAC, India enhances surveillance: Lt Gen Manoj Pande

Chinese PLA increases exercises along LAC, India enhances surveillance: Lt Gen Manoj Pande

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society held at Kopu village

Arunachal: 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society held at Kopu village

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: legal awareness programme on issues related to women and youth held at Tawang

Arunachal: legal awareness programme on issues related to women and youth held at Tawang

October 19, 2021
Arunchal: RGU organises National Webinar on ' National Security in North East '

Arunchal: RGU organises National Webinar on ‘ National Security in North East ‘

October 18, 2021
Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana

Arunachal: Gaon Burah wants to develop Eco Tourism in Pistana

October 18, 2021
Congress attacks govt on Chinese incursions in Arunachal

India enhances surveillance over LAC in Arunachal sector

October 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!