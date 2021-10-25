Arunachal: ICAR Basar organizes farmers field day programme for farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT/BASAR- A farmer’s field day programme was organised by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar to showcase and demonstrate the varietal performance of various varieties of Job’s tears, sesame and king chilli at Basar, Leparada district today.

The importance of field day was highlighted by the Joint Director followed by a field visit with farmer-scientists interaction. While M. L.Touthang, Scientist (Plant Breeding) demonstrated and explained the quality seed production techniques in rice. The performance of rice variety RC-Maniphou-7 under Institute seed Project and 50 varieties of Job’s tears which are of highly medicinal value under AICRN on Potential crops were also shown to the farmers. Participatory varietal selection on Job’s tears varieties based on field performance was also done by the farmers.

While Badapmain Makdoh, Scientist (Agronomy) demonstrated the farmers about the various sesame varieties from Indian Institute of Oilseed Research, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Dr. Raghuveer Singh, Scientist (Plant Pathology) techniques of nursery bed preparation and plant protection measures on King chilli and tomato under rain shelter condition.

The farmers were delighted over getting such an exposure visit arranged by the ICAR Basar and they requested the authorities of the centre to organize a field day programme for farmers from time to time in future also.