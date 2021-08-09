Arunachal: Seminar on District Rural Roads in Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Celebrating “AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV” the Rural Works Department, Tawang today organized a seminar on District Rural Roads in Tawang. The seminar was attended by ADC Tawang Lobsang Tsering, ZPM Tawang Tsering Dorjee, Public leaders and officers from Rural Development and other departments.

Executive Engineer RWD Tawang Phurpa Tsering gave a detailed report on the progress of ongoing rural road projects under Tawang and Jang sub division, He stressed on the completion of projects in time with proper maintenance ,quality and other laid down specifications of PMGSY roads. Government may not consider further extension of time for completion of slow progress projects, therefore we need to put more man and machinery to achieve completion of all the projects he informed.

The other Engineers of the department through power point presentation elaborated on the project wise details and also on DPR preparation, Convergence between MGNREGA and PMGSY objectives of PMGSY etc. they also informed about the road side plantation taken up by department earlier at BRO road to upper Khirmu, Teli-Khet bridge road to Bomba, BRO Road to Shurbi and Kharsa village to Zangdok palri gonpa Jang, involving the Administrative officers, PRI Leaders and CBOs of the area.

Later all the participants present in today’s seminar planted tree saplings in RWD Tawang division office complex.