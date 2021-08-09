Arunachal:  Body of 16-years-old boy recovered from Nao Dehing river

ADVERTISEMENT

MIO- Body of 16-years-old boy recovered from Nao Dehing river at Mio Circle near army camp in Changlang district, informed Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay Dy. Commandant (OPS), 12 NDRF.

The Boy, identified as Samjon Bo, aged around 16 years was drowned in Nao Dehing river at Mio while taking bath on Suday’s afternoon. informed a NDRF official.

NDRF team has started search operation on the same day. River is not navigable at all places, to trace out drowned boy.

Team of 22 personnel including deep divers under command of Saurabh Singh conducted extensive search and retrieved body of Samjon Bo, today at around 2 pm.

The body retrieved from approximate 300 mtrs downstream of Nao Dehing river and handed over to local police, informed NDRF official.