Arunachal

Arunachal: Body of 16-years-old boy recovered from Nao Dehing river

The Boy, identified as  Samjon Bo, was drowned while taking bath on Suday's afternoon.

August 9, 2021
MIO-   Body of 16-years-old boy recovered from Nao Dehing river at Mio  Circle near army camp in Changlang district, informed Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay Dy. Commandant (OPS), 12 NDRF.

The Boy, identified as  Samjon Bo, aged around 16 years was drowned in Nao Dehing river at Mio while taking bath on Suday’s afternoon. informed a NDRF official.

NDRF team has started search operation on the same day. River is not navigable at all places, to trace out drowned boy.

Team of 22 personnel including deep divers under command of Saurabh Singh conducted extensive search and retrieved  body of Samjon Bo, today at around 2 pm.

The body retrieved  from approximate 300 mtrs downstream of Nao Dehing river and handed over   to local police, informed NDRF official.

