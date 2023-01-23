ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Visits Units Along LAC In Eastern Arunachal Pradesh

He was briefed on operational preparedness and security situation, the Indian Army said in a tweet on Monday.

ITANAGAR-  Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. He was briefed on operational preparedness and security situation, the Indian Army said in a tweet on Monday.

Gen Pande visited the crucial command after six weeks of a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in an area along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Gen Manoj Pande COAS visited units & formations along LAC in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh & was briefed on operational preparedness & security situation. COAS complimented troops for maintaining sharp vigil & exhorted all to continue working with same zeal & devotion,” it said.

From the construction of roads, bridges, and ammunition depots to bolstering its surveillance apparatus, the Army is ramping up military infrastructure at a rapid pace for quicker mobilisation of troops in the region, PTI reported.

The Army said Gen Pande appreciated the officials and troops for maintaining high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty.

There has been a fresh spike in tensions between India and China after troops from the two sides were engaged in the clash along the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector on December 9, PTI reported.

On January 12, Gen Pande said the situation along the frontier with China is “stable” but “unpredictable” and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingencies.

He also said that there was a slight increase in the number of Chinese troops in their areas across the eastern sector. “But we are keeping a close watch on the movements and activities there,” he said. Besides eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has also been focusing on enhancing infrastructure along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

