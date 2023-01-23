ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal’s Tawang

The arrested accused is an ex Army Man, identified as Ashok Kumar flee from Tawang after killing his 2 yrs old son and seriously injuring his wife.

Last Updated: January 23, 2023
1 minute read
Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal's Tawang

TAWANG-  Tawang police arrested  a man who has been accused of killing his two-year-old son in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.  The incident was reported on January 22, Sunday night, around 9 p.m., according to the police.

The arrested accused is an ex Army Man, identified as Ashok Kumar flee from Tawang after killing his 2 yrs old son and seriously injuring his wife.  After retired from Army Engineer, he was running a small shop near manjushri School Tawang.

Also Read- Itanagar Capital Police arrested 3 habitual offenders

Ashok Kumar was caught today in Jung Kharsa by Yeshi Phuntsok, Gram Chairperson  and his friends who was trying to flee in a white coloured alto.

Related Articles

After informing Police, OC Jang police station, Pema Wangchu and his team rushed to the spot and apprehended him.

Also Read-  Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

Notably, the accused was hiding inside an under-construction house and was later handed over to the police.

According to sources the accused runs a grocery shop near the Tri-junction on Brigade road, Tawang. The victim’s son Aman was barely 2 years and 3 days old.

Tags
Last Updated: January 23, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Itanagar Capital Police Continues Crackdown on Drugs, 2 arrested, Heroin seized

Itanagar Capital Police Continues Crackdown on Drugs, 2 arrested, Heroin seized

Itanagar: Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

Itanagar: Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

Arunachal: Man held for duping people of Rs 2.5cr with job promise

Arunachal: Man held for duping people of Rs 2.5cr with job promise

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including a woman arrested with heroin

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including a woman arrested

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

Arunachal : Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

Arunachal: Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button