Crime

Itanagar Capital Police arrested 3 habitual offenders

They identified as Chaka Tayo (19) Ngurang Taka (19) and Peter Kamdak (19).

ITANAGAR-   Itanagar Capital Police arrested three habitual offenders for burgling the house of Rubu Hangu of Dokum colony, last month and stealing several items including cash.

According to Capital Police, On January 9, 2023 an FIR was received from Rubu Hangu, to the effect that, on December  24, 2022 an unknown accused entered into his house located at Dokum colony, and stolen away high end camera, printer, gas cylinder, clothes and valued Rs. 2 lakhs and also cash Rs. 50, 000/- from Almirah. Consequence upon receipt of the FIR, register the case vide ITA PS Case no. 08/23 u/s 380 IPC.

During investigation police team comprised of Insp Yangfo, Insp T. Tasso, SI. A K Jha (IO of the case), HC Kamgo, Ct N. Chakum, Ct Lucky Tacho, Ct Anil Singh and Ct Sandeep Yadav led by SDPO Itanager K. Sikom nabbed three habitual offenders.

They identified as  Chaka Tayo (19) Ngurang Taka (19) and Peter Kamdak (19 ) .  Later they have admitted their guilt and on being lead and shown by the said accused, the stolen items have been recovered from their possession.

These recovered items are, 1 refrigerator, 1 Tempo, 1 bike, 6 Gas Cylinder, 1 Printer, 1 Sony Play Station-2, 1 mobile and other items which were used to break open the door lock and godrej.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier also accused Ngurang Taka was charge-sheeted in 6 different cases.

