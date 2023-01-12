ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023, Download right now

APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board is releasing the admit card for MTS Exam 2023 on 12 Jan @apssb.nic.in. Candidates can check the details here.

ITANAGAR- APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is releasing the admit card for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) today i.e. 12 January 2023 on its official website.

In order to appear for APSSB MTS Exam which is scheduled to be held on 29 January 2023 (Sunday), the candidates are required to download APSSB MTS Admit Card 2022. The examination will be held in ltanagar Capital Region (ICR) and Papum Pare Districts.

APSSB MTS Admit Card Download Link 

According to the official website, APSSB Admit cards will be available for download from the online portal of APSSB w.e.f. 12 Jan 2023 from 11:00 AM to 29 Jan 2023 upto 9:00 AM.

For Downloading the  APSSB MTS Admit Card 2023 ?

  • Visit the website of APSSB, then
  • Click on the admit card tab flashing on the homepage, then
  • Enter your roll number, email ID, password and captcha, then
  • Login into the account,  and then finally
  • Download APSSB Admit Card

