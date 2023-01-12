Arunachal: VKV Ziro celebrates National Youth Day

ZIRO- The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Ziro celebrated the National Youth Day with fervor to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the cyclonic monk of India here today.

The celebration was marked with the district level ‘Traditional Dance and Drama Competition’ conducted to commemorate the 50 years of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari under which canopy VKVs work in Arunachal Pradesh. A Science and Mathematics exhibition was also organized by the students which was witnessed by all guests and parents.

Also Read- Annual Skill Mela held at Ziro

The program was graced by Lower Subansiri Additional Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin as the chief guest and former State Election Commissioner and chairman Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Arunachal Chapter Hage Kojeen, as the special guest.

Principal VKV Ziro Ananda Dutta welcomed the gathering while ADC Millo Kojin highlighted the importance of Swami Vivekananda’s valuable messages to orient the youth for a stronger Bharat. He also donated an inverter set along with battery to the school.

Also Read- Third round of SAD camp organized at Ziro

Special guest Hage Kojeen stressed on the preservation, documentation and researches on the indigenous cultural practices in North East and shared VKIC’s plans of conducting seminars for different tribes.

KPS State Coordinator Vivekananda Kendra Ku Tana Yapu also spoke about the significance of the day.

The traditional dance and drama competitions were judged by SDOT, BSNL Tao Tana, District Tourism Officer Dikshu Raji and eminent vocalist of Ziro Mudang Elyu. Six teams from Yazali, Joram and Ziro circles participated at the competitions. Ziro circle won the first prize in dance competition while Yazali circle won the first prize in the drama category. The competitions were followed by colorful cultural program presented by the students of VKV Ziro.