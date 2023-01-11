Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Ziro

ZIRO- The Annual Skill Mela-cum-Skill Development Sensitization and Awareness Rally held today at Abotani Hall in Ziro.

Addressing the unemployed youth of Lower Subansiri District at this Rally, SD Sudaresan, Secretary Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that “The unemployed youth of our state should come out of their comfort zones, improvise themselves with continuous hard work coupled with will power to succeed in life” .

” the annual skill mela was a unique programme designed for the young unemployed youth to meet the training professionals, interact with them, get skilled and find employment opportunities for themselves. In this 21st century modern technology driven world, white collared jobs are not the only means of employments of our unemployed youth but there are so many avenues to get employments through private sectors as well for which skill is a prerequisite, he said, while adding that our youth need to train and get themselves skilled to avail the numerous job opportunities available at the private sectors.

Secretary SDE Suderesan further informed that 25 similar annual skill melas including that of Ziro would be conducted across various parts of the state to facilitate identification of potential unemployed youth job seekers and their interactions with professional training providers to provide skill and employments to them.

Highlighting the aims and objectives of the mela to participants, Assistant Director Industry Mudang Tago informed that interested unemployed youth of the District could enroll themselves online for skill development trainings in the fields of aerospace and aviation, agriculture, automotive, banking, financial services and insurance, construction, domestic worker, electronic and hardware, handicrafts and carpet makings, healthcare, media and entertainment, power, retail, textile and handloom, tourism and hospitality, plumbing, paint and coating, iron and steel and mining.

67 unemployed youth from various parts of the District participated at the skill mela of which 10 registered themselves on the spot while another 12 received the links for online registration later.

On behalf of District Administration ADC Hq. Millo Kojin attended the skill mela while Assistant Director SDE Hq. Bulla Appa, Assistant Director SDE and i/c DIPRO Ziro Gyati Kacho, Principal Govt.Industrial Training Institute Manipolyang Lobsang Tenzin and Baghrav Saikia, a young professional from Model Career Centre Ziro also attended the mela to motivate the participants.