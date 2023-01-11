Aruachal: Assam Rifles Flags in National Integration Tour at Longding

LONGDING- Longding Battalion Assam Rifles flagged in the nine day National Integration Tour at Longding District on 11 January 2023.

The National Integration tour was conducted as part of the Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme with an aim to provide an exposure to the under privileged children of Longding District to the other parts of the country which will help them gain fruitful knowledge to meet future challenges.

The tour visited institutions of excellence and tourist attractions in Jorhat- Kaziranga- Guwahati and Kolkata before returning to Longding on 11 January 2023.

Flagging in the NIT team, Col K S Gill, Commandant 40 Assam Rifles encouraged the students to utilize the versatile experience gained by them to become responsible citizens and contribute to peace, prosperity and growth of our country.

Addressing the Flagging in ceremony, Mr Sompha Wangsa, Wancho Council President exhorted the students to share their experiences with schoolmates so that they too can benefit from this unique exposure.

Students and teachers enthusiastically shared the experience they gained while visiting Air Force Station and Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre at Jorhat, Uamanda temple at Guwahati, Fort William, Indian Museum, Birla Planetarium, Science City and Eco Park at Kolkata. They were also inspired by their interaction with Lt General R P Kalita, GOC-IN-C Eastern Command and C V Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal.

The colourful flagging in ceremony was attended by a huge crowd including civil dignitaries, Heads of Civil Society Organizations, Parents and students from different school’s in Longding District.The participants were also felicitated with a memento during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the participants and parents thanked Assam Rifles for the wonderful initiative and flawless conduct and living upto it’s sobriquet, “Friends of the Hill People”.