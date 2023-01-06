ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Third round of SAD camp organized at Ziro

January 6, 2023
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Third round of SAD camp organized at Ziro

ZIRO-  The third series of Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0 for Ziro-I circle was conducted at Govt. Higher Secondary School Hija here today.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and ADC Hq. Millo Kojin in presence of Dutta ZPM Koj Yana, Bamin Michi ZPM Bamin Gumbo, gaon buras, gaon buris and people of Bamin Michi, Mudang Tage, Dutta and Hija villages.

27 line departments including General Administration, Food and Civil Supplies, Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare, Banks, Industry, Textiles & Handicrafts, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Veterinary, District Election Office, PHED, APEDA, Labour & Employment, Cooperation, Forest, Environment& Climate Change, Planning, Transport, Statistics, Block Development, Post Office, UD & Housing and Education took part at the day-long camp providing various kinds of services to 1476 beneficiaries.

Some of the significant services provided to beneficiaries on the spot included 81 S/T and 10 income certificates by GA Dept. while Health & Family Welfare Dept. provided Covid 19 vaccinations to 20 persons, conducted RDT test and eye screened 84 and 15 persons respectively. Banks distributed KYC loans to 15 beneficiaries and 14 new accounts were opened on the spot. Forest & Environment Dept. distributed 250 free tree saplings while District Election Office linked 160 Aadhar cards with EPIC cards.

Related Articles

On the occasion, DC Bamin Nime appealed the public to get their Aadhar cards linked with EPIC cards and also to cooperate with the UD & Housing Dept.in efficient management of garbage disposal at the valley.

Tags
January 6, 2023
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

No one would be spared if found involved in APPSC question paper leak case: Rijiju

No one would be spared if found involved in APPSC question paper leak case: Rijiju

December 30, 2022
Age-old bond between the different ethnic groups of Assam and Arunachal remains unbroken to this day - Chowna Mein

Age-old bond between the different ethnic groups of Assam and Arunachal remains unbroken to this day – Chowna Mein

December 30, 2022
Arunachal: State BJP Team Visit Yingkiong

Arunachal: State BJP Team Visit Yingkiong

December 30, 2022
Arunachal: Dilapidated PLT road causes trouble to daily commuters

Arunachal: Dilapidated PLT road causes trouble to daily commuters

December 30, 2022
Arunachal: Six districts Experience Snowfall, advice not to come Myodia Pass

Arunachal: Six districts Experience Snowfall, advice not to come Myodia Pass

December 29, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein addresses a development meeting at Alubari-Napatia Village Namghar in Chongkham

Arunachal: Chowna Mein addresses a development meeting at Alubari-Napatia Village Namghar in Chongkham

December 29, 2022
Arunachal: TMWS condoles demise of Tsering Phuntso

Arunachal: TMWS condoles demise of Tsering Phuntso

December 28, 2022
Arunachal: BJP team visit Kepang La near Gelling

Arunachal: BJP team visit Kepang La near Gelling

December 28, 2022
Arunachal: Sagalee Block Congress celebrated INC Foundation Day

Arunachal: Sagalee Block Congress celebrated INC Foundation Day

December 28, 2022

Arunachal: Chowna Mein urged all to ensure completion of projects as per the target set

December 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button