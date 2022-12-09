Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

BOMDILA- Seppa Police on December 7 arrested Pemasang Chijang (42) for allegedly killing Gaon Burah of Chijang village on October of this year. According to police, the accused was absconding since he murdered the gaon burah.

In a major breakthrough, Seppa Police on December 7 arrested 42-year-old Pemasang Chijang, who was on the run after committing the crime on October 19, 2022 at Chijang village, Bana,” East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta said.

The accused had stolen one SBBL gun with ammunition from a house and murdered the head gaon burah of the Chijang village and escaped from the village. The incident was reported to Seppa PS on the intervening night of October 19 and 20 and then an FIR was registered, the SP informed.

Subsequently, a lookout notice was issued against him on October 21 and he was once spotted in Bhalukpong area of neighbouring West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, but narrowly escaped. Thereafter, the East Kameng Police pronounced the Rs 25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the accused.

On December 7, information was developed regarding the probable hideout of the accused in the jungle area of Bana circle. Seppa Police immediately swung into action and two teams were formed to effect the arrest. The teams led by inspectors Sochi Don and N Nishant under the supervision of DySP Martin Ratan conducted operation in the jungle area of Afakso village of Bana.

“Two rounds of ammunition had to be fired in the air when accused Pemasang Chijang tried to escape from the spot under cover of darkness. The operation was carried out swiftly without any casualty and the accused was apprehended,” the SP said.

Motive for the murder was personal enmity and series of many small brawls between the accused and the deceased. Further investigation is going on to recover the weapon used in commission of the offence, informed the SP, while thanking the local residents of Bana and victim’s family who helped in catching the accused.