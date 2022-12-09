ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

According to police, the accused was absconding since he murdered the gaon burah.

December 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Man with reward on head arrested for killing a Gaon Burah

BOMDILA-  Seppa Police on  December 7 arrested Pemasang Chijang (42)  for allegedly killing Gaon Burah of Chijang village on October of this year. According to police, the accused was absconding since he murdered the gaon burah.

In a major breakthrough, Seppa Police on December 7 arrested 42-year-old Pemasang Chijang, who was on the run after committing the crime on October 19, 2022 at Chijang village, Bana,” East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta said.

The accused had stolen one SBBL gun with ammunition from a house and murdered the head gaon burah of the Chijang village and escaped from the village. The incident was reported to Seppa PS on the intervening night of October 19 and 20 and then an FIR was registered, the SP informed.

Subsequently, a lookout notice was issued against him on October 21 and he was once spotted in Bhalukpong area of neighbouring West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, but narrowly escaped. Thereafter, the East Kameng Police pronounced the Rs 25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Related Articles

On December 7, information was developed regarding the probable hideout of the accused in the jungle area of Bana circle. Seppa Police immediately swung into action and two teams were formed to effect the arrest. The teams led by inspectors Sochi Don and N Nishant under the supervision of DySP Martin Ratan conducted operation in the jungle area of Afakso village of Bana.

Watch the secret of Shangri-la, most mysteries place on earth

“Two rounds of ammunition had to be fired in the air when accused Pemasang Chijang tried to escape from the spot under cover of darkness. The operation was carried out swiftly without any casualty and the accused was apprehended,” the SP said.

Motive for the murder was personal enmity and series of many small brawls between the accused and the deceased. Further investigation is going on to recover the weapon used in commission of the offence, informed the SP, while thanking the local residents of Bana and victim’s family who helped in catching the accused.

Tags
December 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including a woman arrested with heroin

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including a woman arrested

September 7, 2022
Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

September 1, 2022
Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

August 29, 2022
Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

August 25, 2022
Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

August 21, 2022
Arunachal : Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

Arunachal: Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

August 18, 2022
Arunachal: AR arrested one drug peddler with 1 kg Oipum in Changlang

Arunachal: AR arrested one drug peddler with 1 kg Oipum in Changlang

August 7, 2022
Arunachal: 4 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Ziro

Arunachal: 4 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Ziro

July 7, 2022
Arunachal: Itanagar police arrested 2 drug peddlers, seized 246 Kg Ganja

Arunachal: Itanagar police arrested 2 drug peddlers, seized 246 Kg Ganja

July 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button