Arunachal

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DA seizes huge quantity of contrabands

December 8, 2022
Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DA seizes huge quantity of contrabands

ZIRO- The flying squad team of Lower Subansiri district administration seized a huge quantity of banned tobacco and related substances from the nearby surrounding areas of many school campuses here today.

Led by town magistrate Khoda Jailyang, Lower Subansiri National Tobacco Control Programme member secretary Dr.Subu Habung, OC PS Ziro Millo Lalyang and an official from the Tax and Excise department official, the team seized huge quantity of tobacco and its related substances like pan masala, cigarettes and gutkas from 33 shops selling the contrabands in and around the educational institutes. The team also collected a penalty of Rs 6600 from the defaulting shops.

The flying squad seized the contrabands from the nearby surrounding areas of Dani Kunia Govt.H.S School, Mihin Bagang Secondary School, Lal Bahadur Shastri Middle School, Love Dale School, Hill Queen School, Kid’s Quest School and Gandhi Secondary School. These contrabands were later disposed of by burning it in a bonfire at the District Secretariat campus.

Under the provision of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act(COTPA) 2003, selling of cigarettes or any other tobacco related products is prohibited to any person who is under 18 years of age and in an area within a radius of 100 yards of any educational institution.

Meanwhile, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime congratulated the flying squad team and urged them to conduct such surprise raids frequently to make Lower Subansiri a Nasha Mukht district.

