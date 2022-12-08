Arunachal: Zingnu inaugurates Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 at Kasik

NAMSAI- MLA, Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, inaugurated the Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 at Kasik village under Namsai Circle in presence of ZPC, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun and DC C.R Khampa.

A public meeting was conducted prior to inauguration of stalls where MLA, Namsai addressed the gathering. He explained that the objective behind revamping the erstwhile Sarkar Apke Dwar program of the government was to know about the actual services sought by the people which has been met by conducting household surveys. “Convenience of service at your doorstep has been facilitated by the government hence we all should aim to avail benefits from such programs”, he said.

Taking the opportunity of the event he also spoke on substance abuse and HIV and urged all to take a serious note on the issue.

He further apprised that dilapidated school buildings shall be renovated phase wise depending of the report submitted by Prabhari Officers under Hamara Vidyala Programme.

ZPC, Namsai urged all to avail maximum services being provided by the departments. She further requested MLA to review the status of works being done by the department of Panchayati Raj in the district.

DC, Namsai informed that gap analysis has been done by conducting surveys in various villages and the camp has been set up with an aim to reach out to every person in particular and also to bring various schemes under one umbrella for the convenience of the public.

Around 27 departments like general administration, agriculture, BDO, ICDS, Health & Family Welfare, veterinary, Banks, textile and handicrafts, ArSLM etc. had participated in rendering their services to the citizens residing in Kasik and 6 other villages under the cluster.

Around 200 beneficiaries availed various services like issue of ST, PRC, birth certificates, PMJAY, CMAAY, KCC forms, Aadhar seeding under MNGREGA, Aadhar linkage with EPIC, Dulari Kanya forms etc during the event.