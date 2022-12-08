ADVERTISMENT
BJP returns in Gujrat, Congress wins Himachal, AAP gets National Party status

December 8, 2022
NEW DELHI-  Gujrat and Himachal Pradesh election outcomes- The BJP has created history in Gujarat, Congress wins Himachal Pradesh and AAP gets Status of National Party.

GUJRAT-  The BJP, on Thursday, swept the Gujarat polls, leading in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. While the AAP has made considerable gains in the Patidar and tribal seats, it was the worst show by the Congress this time, failing to capitalise on the gains it had made in the 2017 polls.

Bhupendra Patel will be sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister of Gujarat on December 12, the party announced Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2 pm on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP president C R Paatil said.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor on Thursday conceded defeat following the party’s dismal performance in the state Assembly elections and said the results were not as per their expectations. Thakor also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for the BJP’s thumping victory in Gujarat.

HIMACHAL PRADESH–   With the Congress leading in 39 seats, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has conceded the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat. This paves the way for Congress to form government in the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, which has 68 seats, the BJP took an early lead but the Congress overtook it after an hour of counting. Currently, the Congress is leading in 39 seats, but incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has accepted defeat and said they will “continue to play a positive role”.

Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend that continues after today’s events.

Of 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75 per cent voted in the November 12 election to elect its 68-member assembly and government. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election.

AAP-  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning in at least five assembly constituencies so far, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people in Gujarat and his party workers for helping him make the AAP into a national party.

Kejriwal said, in a video message: “Gujarat’s people have given us the national status that only  a few parties have… It’s an amazing achievement for a small, young party.”

