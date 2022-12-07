ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 4 more arrested in APPSC Fiasco

the total number of arrests made in the scam has gone up to 13

December 7, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The special investigation cell (vigilance) arrested four more Govt. officials on Tuesday  taking total number of arrests made in APPSC Fiasco has gone up to 31.  SIC(V) SP Anant Mittal said in an official press release.

Those arrested Govt Officials are,  Tobom Gamoh (29) AE, PWD, Geku, Ponpaul Erig (34) JE RWD, Pasighat, Ponpayej Ering (33) JHE, PHED&WS, Mariyang, and Taneng Gamoh (55) F&AO, State Legislative Assembly.

All are arrested in Both were arrested in SIC(VIG) PS case No. 12/2022 U/S 120(B)/420/406/409 IPC R/W Scc.7/8/13(2) PC Act, 1988, (Pertaining to question paper leakage in APPSCCE-2017 & other examinations).

The above case was registered on 19.10.22 on the basis of FIR lodged by various deprived candidates of APPSCCE-2017 examination. All complaints related to various other APPSC examinations conducted since 2014 onwards have been amalgamated with the instant case for detailed investigation.

The SIC investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing, and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation as the. SIC is committed to ensuring justice to the aggrieved, the release added.

It may be mentioned here that thousands of people had staged an ‘anti-APPSC march’ in the capital region on Saturday in connection with the AE (civil) paper leak scam. They demanded rooting out corruption from the APPSC and interrogation of the then chairman, secretary and other members of the commission.

Notably, the paper leakage case came in limelight after a written complaint from an AE aspirant, Gyamar Padang on the 29th of August this year. Based on the complainant, FIR was registered where the accused, Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at Jeju institute was arrested and interrogated, and based on that Thomas Gaduk a candidate who appeared AE examination was arrested.

Later Tanyang Gaduk, head assistant and father of Thomas Gaduk, Tama Saroh, broker, Taket Jerang, APPSC Deputy Secretary cum Controller of examination, and Dilip Saha, courier agent were arrested.

On 26 September 2022, the case was transferred to SIC. SIC since then arrested Binam Jomang, Junior Engineer (Contractual), Loth Ezing, Talung Jomang ( Father of Binam Jomang), and Tapok Ezing ( Father of Loth Ezing).

