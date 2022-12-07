CBI registered 56 cases against MLAs, MPs during 2017- 2022: Centre

NEW DELHI- A total of 56 cases were registered by CBI against MLAs and MPs from 2017 to 2022 (up to 31.10.2022) out of which chargesheets were filed in 22 cases, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) on Wednesday informed in the Parliament.

While answering to a questions in the Lok Sabha by MP Mala Roy, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) Dr Jitendra Singh in a written reply stated, “The number of cases registered by CBI from 2017 to 2022 (upto 31.10.2022) against Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) is 56.”

According to the data shared, the highest number of cases registered against MLAs/MPs is in Andhra Pradesh with 10. This was followed by Uttar Pradesh and Kerala with six in both states. Five cases each in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh. Four cases in Tamil Nadu, three each in Delhi, Bihar and Manipur. Two each in Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir. One each in Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep.

According to the reply, the conviction rate varied between 66.90 per cent and 69.83 per cent during this period. In 2017, it was 66.9 per cent while it rose to 68 per cent in 2018, 69.19 per cent in 2019 and 69.83 per cent in 2020. However, the conviction rate came down to 67.56 per cent during the year 2021.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on Wednesday. The session will have a total of 17 working days.