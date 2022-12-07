Arunachal: Chowna Mein flagged-in ECTTAA- 2022 at Gloden Pagoda

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein flagged-in the Eastern Command Trans Theatre Adventure Activity (ECTTAA) – 2022 at Golden Pagoda ( Kongmukham ) in presence of Major General, M S Bains, GOC, 2 Mountain Division, Brigadier T M Sinha, CDR, 181 Mountain Brigade, His Eminence, abbot of Golden Pagoda, Vimalatissa Bhante and MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom among others.

He lauded the bold initiative of the Eastern Command for conducting such adventure activities in difficult terrains along the forward reaches of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh with an objective to connect defense personnel with the local people. He said that the relationship between defense personnel and local people of Arunachal Pradesh have always been very cordial and such activities will further cement the bonhomie.

He said that Arunachali’s youngsters have performed well in the just concluded North East Olympic Games 2022 by securing third position in the medal tally. He said that it is the result of physical and mental fitness and lauded the Indian Army for promoting fitness through their adventure activities.

He expressed his gratitude to Indian Army and all the paramilitary forces for their commitment to protect and safeguard our borders at all costs in all the time.

He further said that Arunachal Pradesh has a huge scopel for adventure tourism. With the opening of air connectivity, rail routes & frontier roads in the pipeline, Arunachal will soon become the most sought-after tourist destinations.

He informed that with the support of Govt of India, efforts are on to convert the holy site of Parshuram Kund into a largest pilgrimage site. He further informed that the rail route to Parshuram Kund from Rupai will start soon once it gets clearance from the Defense Ministry. Trekking Path to Glow Lake in Kamlang Sanctuary is also being developed for the trekkers to attract tourists, he informed.

He has further requested the ECTTAA-22 participants to become ambassador for tourism of our State and carry back home the good message from Arunachal Pradesh.

ECTTAA – 2022 a multifaceted adventure activity under Eastern Command was ‘Flagged-Off’ at Gangtok, Sikkim on 25th August’ 2022. In the four months long event, 22 adventure activities including mountaineering, cycling, trekking and white water-rafting were conducted along the Mac Mohan Line from Jongsong Peak, Sikkim (Tri junction of India-Bhutan-China) to Jachep La, located on the eastern extrimicity of Arunachal Pradesh (Tri-junction of India-China-Myanmar).