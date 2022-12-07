ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APSSB MTS 2022 exam deferred; check details here

As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023.

December 7, 2022
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has postponed the Multitasking Staff (MTS) Examination. As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 15, 2023.

“In view of the scheduled winter break of Rajiv Gandhi University and its aftiliated colleges, this is informed to all the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination which was tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 15-01-2023 that the date of written examination is postponed and it has now been tentatively fixed on 29-01-2023 (Sunday),” reads the notification.

Candidates can download the notification from the official website apssb.nic.in.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the exam schedule

  • Visit the official websitenic.in
  • Notice for postponement of Multitasking Staff (MTS) Examination
  • The schedule will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the MTS exam schedule
  • Take a printout for future reference

December 7, 2022
