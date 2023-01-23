Arunachal: RKMS Narottamnagar celebrates Golden Jubilee

NAROTTAMNAGAR- The Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottamnagar in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the 50th anniversary (phase II) today on January 23, 2023, which was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Minister Wangki Lowang, MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Wanglam Sawin & Chakat Aboh, and Chief Secretary of Arunachal Dharmendra, in the august presence of revered Swami Suvirananda Maharaj, General Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission and Swami Achyuteshananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Narottamnagar among others.

On the occasion, Mein along with the other dignitaries unveiled a 12 feet statue of Lord Buddha seated on a 12 feet pedestal along with a plaque naming the new road ‘Vivekananda Marg’, and laid the foundation stone for the proposed convention hall (proposed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the first phase of the celebration held in May 2022) within the school premises.

Addressing a gathering of 3000 people including monks from different parts of Northeast India and Bhantes from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, along with the local populace and institution inmates, Mein congratulated Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission for completing a golden run of 125 years and lauded their perpetual effort in spreading love to millions by serving humanity. He also emphasized the humanizing power of Buddha and drew attention to the identical approaches of Buddha and Swami Vivekananda ji in their teachings. In this regard, he also commended the teachers of RK Mission School for their selfless service to humanity and exhorted the students to imbibe the teachings and principles of Swamiji in their life.

In his speech, Mein mentioned that the new Golden Jubilee Convention Centre will be constructed into a state-of-the-art facility, and will be equipped with the latest facilities including modern lighting and soundproofing features. The addition of the new Convention Centre will greatly benefit the school in conducting important seminars, workshops, conferences, lectures, meetings, and other academic activities. More importantly, the centre will be beneficial for the public in the TCL region, as Deomali is centrally located. He further mooted displaying theatre shows on Nara Uttam Narattam and the Rukmini Haran from Bismaknagar, where students of RK Mission School should participate.

Adding on, Mein talked about the importance of discipline and reading in one’s life, while bringing notice to the utmost need of living in unity amidst the diverse cultures and communities surrounding us. In this regard, it is crucial for the people, especially the younger generation of Arunachal Pradesh to learn and preserve the rich history and culture of the state.

Highlighting Narendra Modi’s vision of a progressive Northeast, and his five pledges for the people of India during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mein focused on the protection and promotion of the indigenous cultures and urged to do away with the servitude mentality of the colonial rule. Mein also expressed his respect for the age-old Chieftainship system followed by the people of Tangsa, Nocte, Wangcho, Tai Khamti, and Singphos, while mentioning that their demand for granting recommending authority for issue of PRC & ST certificates have already been discussed in the cabinet.

Further emphasizing the potential of Narottam Nagar for promoting cultural and educational tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, he mooted for a tourist circuit from Narottam Nagar to Golden Pagoda in Namsai, Prashuram Kund in Lohit and Bismaknagar in Lower Dibang valley districts.

A plantation drive was also held during the celebration, where the Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries planted peepal trees and other saplings. Mein also interacted with local villagers and students of the school and urged them to plant as many trees as possible and take care of the environment.

He also stated that the government has taken numerous steps in the field of education, including the facilitation of financial assistance to students through special scholarship programs. Speaking on the Govt,’s proactive stance on education, Mein has assured to look into the problems faced by the institute and reaffirmed the Govt.’s commitment toward enhancing the education scenario for the students.