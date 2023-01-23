Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju appreciates satisfactory performance of LSD

ZIRO- The Union Minister for Law & Justice and Member of Parliament Western Parliamentary constituency Kiren Rijiju has appreciated the overall satisfactory performance of Lower Subansiri District in implementation of various Central Govt. flagship programmees here today.

Chairing the video conference of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) from New Delhi, Union Minister and MP Kiren Rijiju appreciated the overall good performance of Lower Subansiri District in implementation of the various central Govt. sponsored flagship programmes including MNREGA and PMEGP among others.

DISHA‘s has been formed across the country to ensure better coordination among all the elected representatives in Parliament, State Legislatures and Local Governments including Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Bodies for efficient and time-bound development.

It is a Govt. wide initiative that seeks to promote participative governance and deliberative democracy. DISHA seeks to achieve this by facilitating a quarterly review of all development activity at the district level. The chairperson of a DISHA committee is the senior most Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) elected from the district and nominated by the Ministry of Rural Development.

DISHA committee meetings will be held on a quarterly basis under the chairmanship of the MP and will be attended by all elected representatives and officials from the District. The DISHA committee will have powers to seek information and demand effective follow up on issues raised during the deliberations at the DISHA meetings. The DC is the Member Secretary responsible for convening the meeting and ensuring effective and timely follow up.

The DISHA video conference meeting held today at the District Secretariat was attended among others by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, DMO, PD DRDA, DAO, DPO, EE’s WRD, UD & Housing, AE Highway, HDO, JE (Electrical) and officers from ArRLMA and DITO.