Arunachal: Rally on Catchment Area Protection held in Longding

LONGDING- A Rally was conducted by PHE & WS Division Longding in collaboration with Implementing Support Agencies Wancho Cultural Society, Zohai Tingsho Hutham and young students group known as United Friends of Longding including Niuanu, Niausa, Longsom & Zeduastuden’ s Union at Longding District HQ on Catchment area protection.

Also Read- Republic Run held in Tirap and Longding

The participants initially gathered at PHED Office where the District Consultant, PHED Longding highlighted the issue of Water Scarcity in the District due to rapid jhum cultivation around the catchment area.

He also informed about the recent burning of catchment area around the Longding township water supply source and urged all the youths and various organisations to work together to protect catchment area and plant more trees and dig catchpits to recharge and sustain the drinking water source.

He also informed about EB project at Basar and urged all to replicate similar activities in the district to recharge the streams and sources in the district.

Later Assistant Engineer highlighted the ground reality of reducing discharge of all the sources in the district and warned the grave scarcity in the near future.

In the end he flagged off the rally and the participants rallied around the town shouting slogans on protecting forest and water. The program concluded with vote of thanks and light refreshment in the office.