Arunachal: Republic Run held in Tirap and Longding

KHONSA- As the nation celebrates the 74th Republic day, Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in close coordination with Tirap and Longding district administrations, police and CRPF celebrated it in an innovative and unique manner, by conducting a mega relay marathon, the Republic Run 2023.

The run aimed to spread awareness of the importance of Republic day and unite the people to join fight against various social issues like drug abuse and insurgency. It was flagged off from Wakka town of Longding district and flagged in at Mt Sinai School of New Lainwang in Tirap district, covering a total distance 115 kms.

Approximately 1500 locals of more than 35 villages including youth and school students, security forces and district administration officials participated whole heartedly in the first of its kind marathon run. At Khonsa, the run was joined by Hento Karga, DC, Tirap, Kardak Riba, SP, Tirap, Pawan Kumar Singh, PMG, Commandant 36 Battalion CRPF and various other Police and District officials along with other locals.

The participants braved the chilly winds to run through day and night, from village to village for over 24 hours, motivated by the tricolour under which they ran with patriotic songs playing in background.

The closing ceremony was organised at Mt Sinai School, New Lainwang wherein school students, locals and the Assam Rifles Band mesmerized the audience.

Colonel Aman Ahluwalia, SM, Commandant Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles thanked all the participants for a spectacular show. The locals appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles to organise the event that brought together individuals from various walks of life under the tricolour, and infused a sense of belonging to the nation.

It also highlighted the improved security situation in the area where such an event can now find place.