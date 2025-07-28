Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trains Tribal Women in King Chilli Pickle Making to Boost Rural Livelihoods

ZERO VILLAGE, (Anjaw)- In a significant step toward promoting self-reliance and boosting local entrepreneurship among tribal women, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw conducted a three-day vocational training programme on King Chilli Pickle Preparation for the Pega Women Self-Help Group (SHG) at Zero Village, Anjaw district.

The training, led by Mrs. Pooja Singnale, Food Science and Nutrition Specialist at KVK, provided practical, hands-on sessions on hygienic and scientific methods of pickle making. The workshop focused on key aspects such as food safety, value addition, proper packaging, and entrepreneurship development, all using the locally grown King Chilli (Bhut Jolokia)—famous for its pungency and economic potential.

During the training, SHG members prepared 20 kilograms of King Chilli Pickle, gaining experience in every step—from ingredient selection to sealing and labeling. To support their new enterprise, KVK Anjaw provided food-grade materials, packaging supplies, sealing machines, and also facilitated FSSAI licensing—a major milestone for formal market entry.

The pickles were sealed using modern machines, ensuring airtight packaging to boost shelf life and appeal in retail markets. Informative and attractive labels were also designed to aid in branding and consumer awareness.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, praised the commitment of the SHG members and highlighted the role of such skill-based training in achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He assured that KVK will continue to support these women entrepreneurs in scaling up production, quality control, and linking with local and online markets.

This initiative not only strengthens food processing skills among tribal women but also opens avenues for micro-enterprise development, improved household income, and sustainable livelihoods in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.