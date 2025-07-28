Arunachal: Moyong Kicks Off 3rd Edition of Independence Cup Football Tournament in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- With much excitement and fanfare, the 3rd Edition of the Independence Cup Football Tournament (IFCT-2025) was inaugurated on Sunday at the Outdoor Stadium, Pasighat, under the aegis of the District Football Association (DFA), East Siang. The event aims to promote football at the grassroots level and provide a platform for rural sporting talents across the district.

State BJP President and local MLA Kaling Moyong, who kicked off the tournament alongside MLA Geku-Mariyang Oni Panyang, SP East Siang Pankaj Lamba, Councillor Oyin Gao, and other dignitaries, lauded the initiative for nurturing young footballers. Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Moyong emphasized the importance of sports in youth development.

“Our state is one of the best-performing in sports across the Northeast and India. Events like this empower rural youth and discover hidden talents,” said Moyong. He urged players to embrace discipline, fair play, team spirit, and resilience, while showcasing their skills.

Councillor Oyin Gao, the Guest of Honour, announced a special award for the most disciplined team, encouraging young athletes to uphold values of sportsmanship. SP Pankaj Lamba used the platform to promote healthy living, urging youth to “choose fitness through sports and say no to drugs.”

MLA Oni Panyang echoed similar sentiments, calling sports a positive channel for youthful energy, while highlighting the importance of fair play and discipline.

Earlier, President of DFA Dr. Tamang Tamuk and Chairman IFCT Talik Siram welcomed the dignitaries and briefed that a total of 40 village teams will compete in this year’s tournament, with all matches to be held at the Outdoor Stadium, Pasighat.

🏆 Opening Matches Highlights:

Motum vs Berung

Rani vs Yemsing

Miglung vs Kiyit

The opening ceremony also featured a player inspection parade and enthusiastic cheers from hundreds of football lovers.

The Independence Cup continues to grow as a celebration of football and youth talent, reaffirming East Siang’s commitment to building a vibrant sporting culture at the village level.