Arunachal: Mithun Mela 2025 Celebrated in Mori Village to Promote Sustainable Livestock Practices

MORI ( Siang District )- Hundreds of Mithun farmers, researchers, and officials gathered at Mori Village in Siang District for the vibrant Mithun Mela 2025, organized jointly by the ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun (ICAR-NRCM), the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Siang, and the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation (JMMFF).

Over 500 Mithun farmers, including a large number of women and youth, participated in the event that celebrated the economic, ecological, and cultural significance of Mithun—the semi-domesticated state animal of Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner P.N. Thungon inaugurated the mela and stressed the need for combining traditional Mithun rearing with modern husbandry practices, urging communities to adopt scientific methods while preserving the tribal heritage.

ICAR-NRCM Director Dr. Girish Patil S. highlighted pressing challenges such as habitat loss, disease management, and lack of market access, while encouraging scientific breeding, herd improvement, and healthcare awareness.

A key cultural highlight was the traditional Lura practice, an age-old system of communal fencing and forest management by the Galo and Adi tribes, symbolizing community-led conservation of both livestock and environment.

Dr. Losang Wangchu, Head of ICAR-Basar, delivered an expert session on blending indigenous knowledge with modern breeding techniques for sustainable Mithun farming. The Mori Youth Group presented traditional dances, infusing the event with cultural pride.

In a special Mithun Judging Competition, experts evaluated over 35 Mithuns on 18 qualitative and 16 quantitative traits, including horn shape, body size, and health. Farmers competed for best adult male, female, and calf categories, with cash awards handed out during the event.

A farmer-scientist interaction saw open discussions on predator attacks, inbreeding issues, weight management, and castration practices. Scientists recorded field data and advised farmers on male-to-female herd ratios, genetic conservation, and pricing strategies.

As part of extended outreach, the ICAR-NRCM team also visited Yaki Tato Village to continue data collection and educate farmers on selective breeding and optimal herd structure.

Through such knowledge-sharing events, ICAR–NRCM and the State Animal Husbandry Department are fostering a sustainable, science-backed future for Mithun rearing in the Northeast, ensuring improved livelihoods, food security, and tribal resilience.