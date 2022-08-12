Arunachal: Pema Khandu launches course planner for APCS officers at LBSNAA

DEHRADUN/ITANAGAR- Aligned to the vision of vibrant Arunachal Pradesh @ 2047, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched the course planner at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, to create a robust Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS), which is in sync with the best practices of the world and is equipped with top administrative skills to take the state to next level of growth and overall prosperity.

“Guided by ‘Mission Karmayogi’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are looking forward for synergy with LBSNAA to build capacity of government machinery at all levels, and promote good governance by having a professional and responsive civil servants in a caring, ethical and transparent administrative ecosystem,” said Chief Minister Khandu while attending the inaugural function of the 2nd workshop of ‘Parvatmala’ Himalayan and North-East Outdoors Learning Arena initiative in LBS Academy of Administration.

Later, In his address as the Chief Guest at the valedictory function of Phase IV of IAS officers, which was attended by about 300 IAS officers including Officer Trainees of Phase I, on Friday Chief Minister Khandu reiterated his resolve to ensure fast-paced inclusive development of the Arunachal Pradesh and the nation in general.

“The role of civil servants is critical in the development of the nation and the state. We must all work with team spirit keeping in view the larger goal of our nation. Capacity building of state service officers is also very important to achieve our shared goals for the nation,” said the Chief Minister.

Showing his concern for the welfare of tribal and indigenous people, Chief Minister Khandu called upon officers working in Tribal areas to proactively engage with the local community leaders and explain the vision for the nation.

“We must break the silos and work in harmony to take India to greater heights in the Amrit Kaal,” he said.

The Chief Minister on Friday also launched an Arunachal kiosk at the souvenir shop of LBSNAA, Mussoorie. The kiosk will be run by Arun Fresh, which also has an outlet at Arunachal State Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.

“A new outlet of Arun Fresh at LBSNAA’s souvenir shop, Mussoorie is a part of our concerted efforts to reach out to more and more people from diverse backgrounds and from different parts of the country and bring them closer to the great cultural and ethnic legacy of our State.

Arun Fresh outlets offer the best food items, art and craft works from the diverse and culturally rich world of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Chief Minister Khandu.

Chief Minister Khandu attended on Thursday the Arunachal Melange, an exhibition at LBSNAA, which was a huge success, brilliantly showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage, artistic craftsmanship so beautifully reflected in the art of weaving and making cane and bamboo products. It showcased various products such as textiles, handicrafts, tea, and other food items along with the exposition of the state’s rich culture and food diversity.