Arunachal: Kaling Moyong inaugurates water supply project at Roying village

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong on Friday inaugurated a water supply project at Roying village near Pasighat in the presence of Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Oling Taloh, EE, PHED, EE WRD, EE Power, EE RWD, and public leaders of 7 villages of Roying, Kelek, Balek, Tigra, Rasam, Mongku, Gene etc.

The project was sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme of the Central government with a total budget allocation of Rs. 6 Cr. The project implementation was appreciated by MLA Moyong. Moyong also congratulated the people of seven villages who are going to receive the project which in turn is going to provide regular water supply to the villages. He also expressed his gratitude to the land donor of the project site.

Er. Oling Taloh, EE, PHED, the executing agency briefed the overall specification of the project and said that the project was completed on a time-bound manner within a year which had started on 15th February 2021 and was completed on 31th March 2022.

He also informed that total of 2083 people with 303 households will be benefited from the water supply project. The distance of the water source, Sippi Kakkeng is about 7 KM from the Water Treatment Plant. He also urged the public to help in protecting the catchment areas of the project from deforestation and the felling of trees covering certain SqKM so that the water of the river remains intake.

East Siang Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu also spoke on occasion and said that the project will benefit the general needy public and it is the responsibility of the people to take proper care of the project.

The project was handed over to the villagers led by Gram Panchayat Chairpersons who will jointly monitor and operate the project including its maintenance.