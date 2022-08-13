Arunachal: Tsering Tashi, launches Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Tawang

TAWANG- As a part of Celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, launched Har Ghar Tiranga campaign near 104 ft long monumental flag at Buddha peace park Tawang this morning. ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, SP Tawang B. Kamduk all Heads of offices, officials, general public and Students participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga launching programme.

In his address to the gathering MLA Tawang spoke about Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava celebration to commemorate the 75 years of Indian independence, and appealed every one to hoist national flag at their residence from 13-15 of this month. He said national flag is symbol of our independence and thousands of freedom fighters sacrificed their life for this,we should keep this flag flying high and give due respect and maintain its dignity.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, administered Nasha Mukti pledge to all on the occasion.

Later MLA Tawang and DC flagged off a bike rally on the launch of har ghar tiranga campaign and participated in the foot rally from buddha park to Parade ground Tawang with students and public amidst shouting of patriotic slogans.

This was followed by mass cleanliness drive in all the sectors and villages nearby Tawang township.

Har ghar tiranga was launched at every block, circle and sub division level by respective administrative officers today in Tawang district.