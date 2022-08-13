Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan witnesses a huge drop on day 2

Entertainment Desk- Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ were recently got released. However, the low footfall at the ticket window and mixed response from the audience prompted theatre owners to cancel and reduce the number of shows.

According to reports, a couple of days after both the movies got released, around 1300 shows of the Aamir starrer and 1000 shows of Akshay’s film have been reduced across the country. Earlier, many shows on Friday also got cancelled owing to a no-show.

According to box-office numbers ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ saw an estimated drop of 40% in the collection, while ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ which failed to draw in viewers in metro cities, had a 30% drop in its collections. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Etimes.

Watch Video- Why people are protesting against Laal Singh Chaddha

The first-day collections of these two films shook the industry as they minted 20 crores combinedly. Raksha Bandhan too hasn’t cashed on the decent mouth talk. Now the second-day collections witnessed a huge drop for both the films.

The word is that Laal Singh Chaddha raked in 7.2 crores and Raksha Bandhan managed to fetch 6.4 crores on day 2. The weekend followed by the Independence day holiday is very crucial for both the films to post a respectable total now.

If the poor response wasn’t enough shock to the makers and the Hindi film industry at large, the two movies face another blow. According to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, cinema owners have now decided to reduce the shows of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan owing to the low box office numbers.

A source told the portal, “Both the films were released with around 10,000 shows across the country and neither of them warranted this sort of showcasing. Even on the opening day, the occupancy was as low as 10 to 12 people in maximum shows. Seeing the no-show, the exhibitors decided to reduce the showcasing of both the films on the second day to save up on the overheads and increase occupancy in the limited shows.”

A total of 1300 shows of Laal Singh Chaddha have been reduced, while Raksha Bandhan has seen a show reduction of 1000 shows across the country.

The source further informed, “Despite the voluntary show reduction, many shows of both the films were cancelled on Friday morning due to no audience.”

The makers of both the movies were aiming to cash in the benefits of the long weekend with Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays. Laal Singh Chaddha managed to collect around Rs 10 crore on Day 1 and Raksha Bandhan collected Rs 8.3 crore.