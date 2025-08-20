Arunachal: Horticulture Awareness and Input Distribution Programme under Vibrant Village Programme held in Tawang

TAWANG- A Horticulture Awareness-cum-Input Distribution Programme was today organized in Tawang circle under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), a flagship component of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), aimed at promoting sustainable and organic horticulture practices in the region.

The programme was graced by Sange Wangmu Mosobi, Assistant Commissioner-cum-DPO, Tawang, who attended as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, she underlined the importance of adopting horticulture as a sustainable and perennial source of income and encouraged farmers to take up group farming for cooperative growth, better productivity, and effective marketing. She urged farmers to avail maximum benefits from government-sponsored initiatives under the VVP.

Safior Rahman, District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Tawang, stressed the need for organic farming practices. He demonstrated the proper doses and spray schedules for organic inputs such as liquid organic manure, organic pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, virucides, and organic granular manure, while highlighting their health, environmental, and economic benefits.

Public leader Tenzin Monpa addressed the farmers in Hindi and local dialect, explaining the nature of inputs distributed under the programme and how to make full use of them. Ajith Augustine Benny, Assistant Commandant, ITBP, encouraged farmers to fully implement the distributed inputs and assured support for marketing surplus produce through Mission Arun Himveer.

Keertika Kashyap, District Development Consultant (DDC), Tawang, explained various NABARD-supported farm-based programmes and motivated farmers to take advantage of them based on the district’s potential. Thutan Nima, representing the HMLA of 2-Tawang (ST) A/C, was also present.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of horticultural input kits, which included vegetable seed kits (12 hybrid varieties), liquid organic manure kits, organic pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, organic granular manure, and sprayers. The symbolic distribution was carried out by the Chief Guest, public leaders, horticulture officials, and ITBP representatives, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting organic horticulture and farmer welfare.

A total of 117 farm families from Tawang constituency benefitted from the initiative. The event was attended by Gaon Buras, PRI members, ITBP personnel, horticulture staff, and local stakeholders, all committed to advancing rural prosperity and horticultural development.

This initiative marks a significant step toward sustainable farming and economic empowerment of farmers under the Vibrant Village Programme in the border district of Tawang.