Global warming is a burning issue in the entire world: Chowna Mein

NAMSAI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein on Tuesday informed that climate change or so to say global warming is a burning issue in the entire world. We have witnessed drastic change in the local climate too due to global warming.

“I must say that it is the right time to adopt and practice conservation measures in reality for the future generations and to make life sustainable in this globe,” said Mein.

Mein was speaking after inaugurated of the two-day workshop on Developing Cadre of Para Hydrogeologist on Springshed Management under the project ‘Spring Rejuvenation for Water Security in Himalaya’, a collaborative initiative of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai and Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat, Assam.

In his inaugural address, Mein emphasized on the importance of Water Resource Management and need to develop one Jal Abhyaranya demonstration model in the aspirational district of Namsai and added that the topic of today’s workshop, ‘Spring Rejuvenation for Water Security in Himalayan Region’ is a very pertinent one in today’s world as drinking water scarcity is a major issue gripling various parts of the world.

He spoke on the long association with RFRI Jorhat as it has been doing many research activities in the State of Arunachal Pradesh and had been a partner in providing technical guidance and research works in the State.

He said some of the areas in which they have helped are documentation and identification of forest types and butterflies that were rare, very rare and endemic and specific to the North-East and the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

“I believe that the knowledge the participants acquire through this workshop will be shared and disseminated to the people in the remote villages and to the whole of the community who are the real custodian of the natural resources and the forest vegetation,” said Mein.

He added that without the community participation, the main objectives of the project, that is, to revive the natural springs or underground water cannot be achieved. I hope that the project will be implemented successfully based on the practically proven scientific method conducted by the Scientists/Research Scholars and this project in our district will be a model project for other Himalayan regions to be emulated, added Mein.

Dr. R.S.C Jayaraj, Director Rainforest Research Institute, Jorhat through power point presentation informed about various governmental initiatives such as Article 47 of the Constitution of India which gives priority to clean drinking water; working on issues for optimal use of water resources by the Ministry of Water Resource. Moreover, the project envisages contributing to Sustainable Development Goals 6.1 of UNDP to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all by 2030.

Chairman, AUS, Dr. Ashwani Lochan, Project Investigator of RFRI Dr. Prasanta Hazarika also spoke on the occasion.

National Mission on Himalayan Studies is engaged in the sustainable development of all the states of the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR). This mission has identified 7 broad thematic areas which includes ‘Spring Rejuvenation for Water Security in Himalayas’ forming a part of “Water Resource Management”.

The project has selected 12 states from the Indian Himalayan Region out of which 12 districts are chosen for this project. As of 2021, Namsai is the only aspirational district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two-day workshop is to take place in Arunachal University of Studies involving 100 participants in two sessions. These sessions aim at preparing a cadre of Para-hydrogeologists in the Namsai Region and to educate them about Spring shed Management.

Sh. Sokheplum Mining (ADC, Namsai), Tabang Jamoh (DFO Namsai), Alok Kumar (RFO Tengapani), Nang Urmila Mancheykhun (Zilla Parishad Chairman), Gaon Burahs, and AUS faculty members and 51 trainees attended the programme.

Earlier, DCM released a manual on springshed management (for Para-hydrogeologist) published by RFRI and G.B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environmental and Sustainable Development, Uttarakhand.

As a mark of respect to the Tai Khamti Chief, Late Chow Khanchiang Namchoom, members present in the meeting observed two minutes of silence.