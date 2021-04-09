Arunachal: Khandu assures expansion and growth of TRIHMS

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today assured full cooperation to the only medical college hospital of the state, Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS ) , for its expansion and growth.

Chairing the 5th Governing Council Meeting of TRIHMS here this afternoon, Khandu called for a realistic and practical proposal on appointment of faculty members and other staff for consideration and a decision by the government.

He said there is a need to define staffers of Health Services department and that of TRIHMS.

Taking stock of the under-construction Block II of TRIHMS at Naharlagun, the Chief Minister asked for its speedy completion.

“I understand COVID 19 pandemic did hinder the ongoing works but as the superstructure of the 6 floor building is already complete it must be functional by this year,” he said.

The new block will house Emergency & Trauma Center, Cardiac Cath lab, 10 bedded Intensive Care Units (ICUs), 5-10 bedded Cardiac Care units, Neonatal Care Unit of 10 to 15 beds besides Cardiac, Plastic Surgery and Burn Care wards.

The hospital that started as a state hospital had 140 beds, which was increased to 300 beds when it became the Tomo Riba State Hospital. After conversion to TRIHMS the hospital today has 500 beds and envisages to increase its capacity to 741 beds after completion of all infrastructural components.

TRIHMS that started its first MBBS course in August 2018, had admitted its third batch this year in February. Admissions couldn’t be done in 2020 due to the pandemic.

As informed by Dr Moji Jini, Director TRIHMS, the 4th batch of MBBS students is likely to be admitted this year in September or October to make up for the gap.

The institute plans to have an intake capacity of 100 MBBS students from the present 50, PG courses in all subjects by 2023-24 besides exploring the possibility of starting Kidney Transplantation Programme.

Dr Jini reasoned that data shows that 309 end-stage kidney diseases and 97 kidney transplants have been recorded in the state.

Earlier at the start of the meeting, all members paid tributes to Dr P J Gogoi, Regional Director, Regional Office of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, member of the Governing Council, who passed away due to COVID 19 complicacies on October 9 last year. Dr Gogoi was one of the main architects of TRIHMS and was very active and passionate about the institute’s functioning and growth.

Also present in the meeting were Health Minister Alo Libang, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Director of NEIGRIHMS, Principal of Tezpur Medical College and other members.