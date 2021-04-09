Arunachal: DLSA visits Fire Senua Noksa

LONGDING- District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) headed by it’s Secretary Ms Epi Kapu and Legal aid counsels namely Adv W. Wangsu, Adv N. Wangjen, Adv A. Lego, Adv L. Wangpan, Adv J Tikkom and Adv H. Khangham along with court staffs today visited Senua-Noksa village and met with the fire victims and village elders.

During the course of the visit the DLSA Longding also contributed some basic household commodities and few necessary items being collected/donated from Secretary, Advocates and Court staffs and the same was handed over to Chief of the village.

In the meantime Ms Epi Kapu, Secretary, DLSA Longding informed the Chief, GB, Panchayat leaders and the assembled public about the Legal Services Authority and appraised them about the various schemes especially the AP Victim Compensation Scheme. She also applauded the village elders and their community for the fact that their promptly action helped the fire victims in the initial phase before well wishers and good samaritans started donating for their cause.

Later on, Secretary DLSA Longding selected one individual from that village itself for his appointment as Para Legal volunteer (PLV) of DLSA Longding and asked him to help the villagers in assessing their loss and about the role of para legal volunteer.

Lastly, she assured the villagers of every possible help under her capacity. She also assured them that she will provide them PLVs for re issue of the lost documents with the help of District Administration Longding.