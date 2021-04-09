Arunachal: Zignu Namchoom,  Nyato Dukam Visit fire Victims of Senua Noksa

LONGDING ( By Nyatum Doke )- Zignu Namchoom MLA Namsai visited Senua Noksa village of Longding where recently 40 houses were ravaged by fire accident on behalf of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Nyato Dukam the chairman Arunachal Pradesh building & other construction welfare board (APB & OCWWB).

Zignu Namchoom , MLA Namsai handed over the cash assistance on behalf Chief Minister Pema Khandu Rs 7 lakhs, Dy CM Chowna Mein Rs 5 Lakhs, Member of Parliament Shri Tapir Gao 5 Lakhs and state BJP unit 1 lakhs to the fire victims. He also offered Rs Two lakhs as assistance from his side to the fire victims.

Mr Dukam also donated relief materials to fire victims, interacting with the victims he assured that the govt. led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu will provide all necessary help to the victims. Mr Dukam appreciated the rehabilitation efforts of the District administration and urged the public to provide full support to the efforts of the administration. Before the visit Mr Dukom also attended the Labour Board’s Awareness meeting at kanubari

Ms Taya Yullu, CO Longding, the Chairman of Village Rehabilitation Committee briefed about the details of fire accident. She also highlighted the plans, efforts and the action that are being taken up by the District administration for early and efficient rehabilitation.

Mr Dukam and Mr Namchoom were accompanied by Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA, 59- Longding Pumao Assembly Constituency, Gabrial D Wangsu, MLA, 58- Kanubari (ST) Assembly Constituency, Deputy Commissioner Shri Bani Lego and other officials.